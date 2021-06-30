New York Mets right-hander Dellin Betances will undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder and miss the rest of the season.
The 33-year-old reliever pitched just once this season, on April 7, and has been on the 60-day injured list.
"He won't be pitching for us for the remainder of the season," Mets manager Luis Rojas said before Wednesday's game against the host Atlanta Braves. "That's what I was told by our medical staff."
Betances last pitched Friday in a rehab stint for Triple-A Syracuse. He reported more pain in his shoulder and was examined.
A four-time All-Star with the New York Yankees, Betances went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 appearances in his first season with the Mets in 2020.
He owns a 21-23 career record with 36 saves and a 2.53 ERA over 374 appearances. Betances has 633 strikeouts in 394 1/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
