The New York Mets added some pitching depth on Friday, claiming right-hander Nick Tropeano off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
Tropeano, 30, was 1-0 with the Giants in four appearances and had a 1.50 ERA before he was designated for assignment last Friday. In seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates and Giants, he is 14-14 in 53 appearances (39 starts) with a 4.22 ERA.
Tropeano was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in his second stint with New York in the past year. He was selected off waivers by the Mets at the end of last season but was not tendered a contract and ended up with the Giants on a minor league deal.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets moved right-hander Tommy Hunter (back) to the 60-day injured list.
--Field Level Media
