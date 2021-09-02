The New York Mets claimed veteran reliever Brad Hand off waivers on Thursday.
The 31-year-old left-hander was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The Mets added Hand to the 40-man roster and designated right-hander Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.
Hand began the season with the Washington Nationals, who traded the three-time All-Star closer to Toronto on July 29 in exchange for catcher Riley Adams.
Hand is 5-7 with 21 saves and a 4.21 ERA in 52 games this season with the Nationals and Jays.
He is 31-50 lifetime with 126 saves and a 3.70 ERA in 448 games (43 starts) since 2011, earning All-Star nods in 2017 and 2018 with the San Diego Padres and 2019 with the Cleveland Indians.
Hartlieb, 27, allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings (three appearances) since the Mets acquired him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 9.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.