The New York Mets transferred right-hander Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Friday after claiming right-handed reliever Heath Hembree off waivers from Cincinnati.

The team said deGrom is eligible to return on Sept. 13 and his status and timeline remain unchanged, though multiple reports Thursday said the Mets could shut him down for the rest of the season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner landed on the IL on July 15 with right elbow inflammation.

In 15 starts this season, the 33-year-old deGrom is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings.

The Reds designated Hembree, 32, for assignment on Tuesday. He was 2-7 with eight saves and a 6.38 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Cincinnati this season.

--Field Level Media

