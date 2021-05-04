The St. Louis Cardinals' scheduled home game against the New York Mets was postponed Tuesday evening due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday starting at 5:15 p.m. ET.
The Cardinals won the opener of the three-game series 6-5 on Monday, their fifth consecutive victory and their ninth triumph in the past 11 contests. The Mets lost for the fourth time in six games.
--Field Level Media
