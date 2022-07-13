Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates after a home run with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) celebrates after a home run with center fielder Adam Duvall (14) against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a home run against the New York Mets in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrates after a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) reacts after a run-scoring balk against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) hits a single against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) runs to third against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets manager Brian Snitker (43) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) reacts after a home run by New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates after a home run with designated hitter Dominic Smith (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a double against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides into second for a stolen base against the New York Mets in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido (3) and center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) slides into second for a stolen base against the New York Mets in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) walks off the field against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with teammates after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds third after a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) congratulates third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) tags out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on a stolen base attempt in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) attempts to steal second base against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates after a home run with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, one of three blasts surrendered by Atlanta's Charlie Morton, and the visiting New York Mets defeated the Braves 7-3 in the rubber match of a three-games series on Wednesday.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha added solo shots for the Mets, and right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-6) shut out the Braves through five innings before Matt Olson led off the sixth with his 15th homer.
Bassitt went six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. He threw 99 pitches.
The win pushed the Mets' lead over the second-place Braves back to 2 1/2 games in the NL East.
The three home runs allowed were a season worst for Morton (5-4), who took his first loss since May 3. In five-plus innings, he surrendered five runs, six hits and three walks while striking out six. He threw 107 pitches, also a season high.
The Mets, who got on the board in the second inning on Escobar's 10th homer of the season, padded the lead in the third. Tomas Nido drew a leadoff walk and Brandon Nimmo singled, setting up Lindor's 16th home run to make it 4-0.
The blast also raised Lindor's RBI total to 64, one more than he had all of last season, his first with the Mets.
Lindor added a strong defensive play to get Bassitt out of a jam in the fourth inning. With runners on second and third and two outs, Lindor made a long throw from deep in the hole at short to get Adam Duvall at first.
The Mets added two runs (one earned) in the seventh off reliever Jesse Chavez on Luis Guillorme's RBI double and a balk by Chavez that let Lindor score.
Atlanta's Austin Riley launched his team-leading 25th homer in the eighth, and Eddie Rosario hit his second of the season in the ninth. Rosario finished with three hits, and Riley had two. Nimmo had two hits and scored twice for the Mets.
Braves closer Kenley Jansen, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday after treatment for an irregular heartbeat, worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
Robinson Cano's single in the bottom of the seventh was his first hit in two games for the Braves since he was acquired from the San Diego Padres for cash on Sunday.
