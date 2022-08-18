The New York Mets' Brett Baty (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting his first home run during his first MLB at bat, against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Adam Hagy/Getty Images/TNS)
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) smiles after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) congratulates third baseman Brett Baty (22) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) smiles after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with third base coach Joey Cora (56) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with third base coach Joey Cora (56) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a RBI single against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets' Brett Baty (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting his first home run during his first MLB at bat, against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Adam Hagy/Getty Images/TNS)
Adam Hagy/Getty Images North America/TNS
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) smiles after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) congratulates third baseman Brett Baty (22) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) smiles after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with third base coach Joey Cora (56) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with third base coach Joey Cora (56) after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a RBI single against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie Brett Baty homered on his first big-league swing and Starling Marte went deep twice to power the visiting New York Mets to a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
The Mets totaled four homers and withstood a pair of late Atlanta comebacks to end the Braves' eight-game winning streak and restore their lead in the National League East to 4 1/2 games.
Baty, New York's No. 2-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and first-round draft choice in 2019, hit a 1-0 curveball from Jake Odorizzi far enough to clear the wall in right field for a two-run homer in the second inning. He became the fifth Met to homer in his first career at-bat.
Marte and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. Marte added a solo shot off Kirby Yates in the seventh to give him 14 homers. Lindor has 21 homers.
Mets starter Max Scherzer (9-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings and earned his 199th career win. He allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.
Scherzer now has 3,154 career strikeouts and moved past Justin Verlander (3,151) and into a tie with Pedro Martinez for 13th on the all-time list.
Scherzer cruised until the seventh inning, retiring 13 in a row in one stretch, but was removed after loading the bases in the seventh. Reliever Adam Ottavino allowed a run to score on a fielder's choice and surrendered a three-run homer to Robbie Grossman, his fourth. Ottavino walked Ronald Acuna Jr., but he was thrown out trying to steal by James McCann to end the inning.
The Mets scored three insurance runs in the ninth on Pete Alonso's two-run single and Daniel Vogelbach's RBI double.
Atlanta scored twice off reliever Trevor May in the ninth on Vaughn Grissom's two-run single, but May recovered to fan Grossman and retired Acuna on a fly ball.
Odorizzi (4-5) pitched five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
The game was interrupted by rain for 34 minutes in the third inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.