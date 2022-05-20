Friday night's series opener between the New York Mets and host Colorado Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather in the Denver area.

The game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. MT on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with first pitch for the second game at 6:40 p.m. MT.

The Rockies (18-19) have lost eight of their last 10 coming into the three-game series. The Mets (26-14) led the National League East by seven games entering Friday's action.

The scheduled starters for Friday's postponed contest were Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA) and Rockies righty German Marquez (1-3, 6.16).

--Field Level Media

