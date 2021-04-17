The New York Mets on Saturday activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the 10-day injured list.
Davis had been sidelined because of a bruised left hand he suffered when he was hit by a fastball from Philadelphia right-hander Chase Anderson during the Mets' 8-4 win on April 6.
Davis, 27, is 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored in two games this season. He is a .268 career hitter with 33 homers and 88 RBIs in 264 games with the Houston Astros (2017-18) and Mets.
To make room for Davis, the Mets optioned infielder Jose Peraza, 26, to the team's alternate site.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.