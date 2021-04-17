The New York Mets on Saturday activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the 10-day injured list.

Davis had been sidelined because of a bruised left hand he suffered when he was hit by a fastball from Philadelphia right-hander Chase Anderson during the Mets' 8-4 win on April 6.

Davis, 27, is 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored in two games this season. He is a .268 career hitter with 33 homers and 88 RBIs in 264 games with the Houston Astros (2017-18) and Mets.

To make room for Davis, the Mets optioned infielder Jose Peraza, 26, to the team's alternate site.

--Field Level Media

