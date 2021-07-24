The New York Mets acquired outfielder Mark Payton from the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
To make room for Payton on their 40-man roster, the Mets transferred left-hander David Peterson (oblique) to the 60-day injured list.
Payton, 29, will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Cincinnati designated him for assignment on Monday.
In 24 games with the Reds this season, Payton hit .182 with two runs scored. He is a career .175 hitter in 32 games with Cincinnati.
--Field Level Media
