New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer is planning to pitch in a simulated game Thursday as he makes his return from an oblique strain.

In his first year with the Mets, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA over his first eight starts but suffered a "moderate to high grade" oblique strain May 18.

Scherzer said he also received a platelet-rich plasma shot shortly after the injury.

Scherzer told reporters that he wasn't satisfied with his recovery so far, "because I'm not back," but admitted progress has been made.

"With the trainers here, we've done a great job of getting back to 90 percent, but I'm still in the fight here to try to get back to 100 percent," Scherzer said.

Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with New York in free agency last December.

--Field Level Media

