The New York Mets placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bruised left hand.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday. On Tuesday, he was struck in the hand by a fastball from Philadelphia right-hander Chase Anderson in the second inning of the Mets' 8-4 road win against the Phillies.
Multiple sets of X-rays came back negative and Davis took grounders before Saturday's game against Miami, but he was ultimately unable to avoid a trip to the IL.
"He was a little better," Mets manager Luis Rojas said Saturday. "Still sore."
Davis, 27, is 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored in two games this season. He is a .268 career hitter with 33 homers and 88 RBIs in 264 games with the Houston Astros (2017-18) and Mets.
In corresponding moves, New York recalled infielder Jose Peraza and designated pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome for assignment.
Peraza, 26, owns a .270 average with .29 homers and 162 RBIs in 554 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) and Boston Red Sox (2020).
--Field Level Media
