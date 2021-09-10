Phoenix star guard Diana Taurasi will miss her second straight game due to an injured left ankle when the Mercury host the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Taurasi was ruled out Friday, one day before the clash between two red-hot teams. Phoenix (19-10) has won 10 straight games and league-leading Connecticut (23-6) has recorded 11 consecutive victories.

Taurasi, who last played on Monday, is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 16 games this season. She also has missed time with sternum and hip injuries.

The 39-year-old Taurasi is the leading scorer in WNBA history with 9,174 career points. A 10-time All-Star, she was WNBA MVP in 2009.

--Field Level Media

