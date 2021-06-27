Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to score 9,000 points Sunday during Phoenix's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
She scored the record-breaking basket with 8:23 remaining in the second quarter, hitting an and-1 layup.
Taurasi, who turned 39 earlier this month, has been the league's all-time leading scorer since passing Tina Thompson in 2017, who is stills second with 7,488 points.
The three-time WNBA champion entered the game with 8,994 points. She had missed the previous five weeks with a fractured sternum.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.