The Phoenix Mercury acquired All-Star guard Diamond DeShields as part of a three-team trade Thursday.
DeShields arrives from the 2021 champion Chicago Sky in a sign-and-trade deal, the Mercury announced.
Phoenix sent its 2023 first-round pick to the Sky, and sent guard Bria Hartley and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Indiana Fever.
The Fever sent the contract of point guard Julie Allemand to Chicago in exchange for the Sky's first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.
Indiana now owns the No. 2, 7 and 10 overall picks in the 2022 draft.
DeShields, 26, made the All-Star team in 2019 and averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 113 games (89 starts) with the Sky from 2018-21.
Hartley, 29, owns career averages of 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 194 games (99 starts) with the Washington Mystics (2014-16), New York Liberty (2017-19) and Mercury (2020-21).
Allemand, 25, sat out the 2021 season. The Belgium native averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 22 starts for the Fever during her 2020 rookie campaign.
--Field Level Media
