Felipe Haase and Ross Cummings combined for eight of Mercer's 12 3-pointers, leading the Bears of the Southern Conference to an 83-73 win over Georgia Tech on Friday night in Atlanta.
Haase, a 6-foot-9 forward originally from Chile, scored 17 points and hit three key 3-pointers in the second half, helping the Bears (2-0) pull away. James Glisson III scored 12 of his 14 points in the final six minutes of the game, as Mercer led for the game's final 17:59.
Mercer took an eight-point lead in the first two minutes of the second half, then extended the lead to 68-52 on Glisson's layup with 4:29 to play. Neftali Alvarez sealed the win with eight made free throws in the final 2:04 of the game.
Alvarez finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2 with a second straight home loss. They fell 123-120 in four overtimes to Georgia State on Wednesday.
Moses Wright led Georgia Tech with 20 points, with Michael Devoe adding 14.
Mercer made 17 of 18 free-throw attempts for the game.
Mercer made 8 of 14 3-point attempts in the first half and led by as many as 10 points in the opening 20 minutes. A 10-run in the game's first five minutes allowed the Bears to take the lead, and they didn't lose it the rest of the half.
Cummings scored 11 first-half points including three 3-pointers. The Yellow Jackets tied the score at 29 on Jose Alvarado's steal in the open court and layup with 2:52 left in the half.
The last four baskets of the half for Mercer were 3s, including two for Haase, as the Bears held a 38-35 lead at intermission. Wright scored 12 first-half points for Georgia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.