Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Thursday that the bouncing issues that plagued the team's race car last year have disappeared.
"There's no bouncing, which is good news," Wolff said Thursday from Bahrain.
He made the comments on Day 1 of testing ahead of next week's season-opening race at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Mercedes won just one race in 2022 in its W13, which bounced violently at high speeds last year, a problem that was discovered during winter testing at Bahrain.
"(Last year we) knew we were in trouble because the car was bouncing around and we really weren't able to drive it correctly. (Today) is very different," Wolff said.
He added that driver George Russell was "generally happy with the car" during Thursday's first session.
Russell posted the ninth-fastest time on Day 1 testing, plus-1.337 seconds behind Max Verstappen in the morning session. Russell drove 69 laps.
Teammate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton drove 83 laps and posted the sixth-fastest time in the afternoon session, plus 0.671 seconds.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.