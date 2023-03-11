Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan by unanimous decision Saturday night in their bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Dvalishvili took the cards 50-45 across the board.
Dvalishvili more than doubled the amount of strikes (176 to 83) landed and had a 135-70 advantage in significant strikes. Dvalishvili had 11 takedowns to one for Yan to improve to 16-4.
Yan dropped to 16-5.
--Field Level Media
