Brady White threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, and Calvin Austin III finished with 173 yards receiving and returned a punt for a score as host Memphis pulled away to defeat FCS school Stephen F. Austin 56-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Kylan Watkins rushed for 100 yards and Marquavius Weaver added 94 for Memphis (5-2). Austin topped 100 yards receiving for the fifth straight game.
The Tigers led only 20-14 at halftime but scored twice late in third quarter to break it open. The first came on a 1-yard run by White, with Austin tossing a two-point conversion pass after an end-around to bump the lead to 14 with 2:55 left in the third.
After the Lumberjacks (6-4) went three-and-out, Austin brought a short punt back 64 yards, and Riley Patterson's extra point made it 35-14.
Stephen F. Austin, from the Southland Conference, saw its conference slate wiped out but concluded its makeshift season at 6-4. The Lumberjacks lost to all four FBS schools they played.
Trae Self threw for 124 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice for the Lumberjacks, who managed only 224 total yards to 574 for Memphis.
Trailing 20-7 with only 72 yards of total offense, the Lumberjacks put together a nine-play, 65-yard drive late in the second quarter. Self hit Xavier Gipson for a 7-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to six.
Stephen F. Austin's previous score came when Randle Brevin picked off a pass from White in the first minute of the second quarter and took it 30 yards to pull within 14-7 of Memphis.
The Tigers had opened the game with touchdowns on their first two possessions, first going 75 yards on 11 plays and cashing in on Rodrigues Clark's 4-yard run.
Then, after Memphis got the ball back on its own 42-yard line thanks to Rodney Owens' interception, the Tigers needed only four plays to score, when White and Tahj Washington hooked up for a 48-yard touchdown.
The Tigers were inside the Lumberjacks' 10-yard line on their next two possessions, but settled for Patterson field goals of 39 and 23 yards.
Asa Martin, Weaver, and Tim Taylor rushed for fourth-quarter touchdowns for Memphis. Gipson finished with 74 yards receiving for Stephen F. Austin.
The Tigers return to American Athletic Conference competition next week at Navy. They are 3-2 in the AAC.
--Field Level Media
