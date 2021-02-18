The McDonald's All American Games will not be played for a second consecutive season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said Thursday.
Instead, the 700 girls and boys high school basketball players nominated for the 44th annual games will be honored virtually. Later this month, the final team rosters of 48 players -- 24 boys and 24 girls -- will be named.
"Even during an unprecedented year, we were so impressed seeing high school athletes continuing to celebrate the game we all love, while making an impact both on and off the court," said Joe Wootten, McDonald's All American Games selection committee chairman. "Recognizing that many of these student-athletes had their senior seasons altered or shortened, we wanted to honor them for their skill and dedication to the game of basketball. While we're disappointed, we can't hold an in-person Games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald's All Americans."
The committee said the decision to cancel the games was made to protect the health and safety of the players, their families and event staff.
Nominees are from 44 states and the District of Columbia. Texas led the way with the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57).
Previous McDonald's All Americans include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Candace Parker and A'ja Wilson.
--Field Level Media
