Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States rallied for a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over 14th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open.
Cressy amassed a 47-25 edge in winners, easily enough to overcome his higher total of unforced errors (19-14). Sonego converted his lone break point in the match while Cressy took advantage of three of his six break opportunities.
Next up for Cressy is a matchup against France's Adrian Mannarino, who got past eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-3. Second-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands also won 6-3, 6-3 against a Spanish foe, 15th-seeded Jaume Munar.
France's Richard Gasquet eliminated the United States' Steve Johnson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, and Serbia's Laslo Djere nipped Australian qualifier Jason Kubler 7-6 (4), 6-7 (9), 6-3. Djere failed to take advantage of three match points in the second-set tiebreaker before ultimately prevailing in 3 hours, 8 minutes.
Three third-round matches were scheduled for Wednesday night. Tenth-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France opposed Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, 11th-seeded Ilya Ivashka of Belarus met Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler, and 13th-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain faced off with Austria's Dominic Thiem.
