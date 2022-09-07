Max Muncy homered twice and Joey Gallo hit a three-run shot to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Muncy went 3-for-4 and scored three times and Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings as Los Angeles (93-42) beat the Giants for the ninth time in the past 10 meetings.
Trea Turner added two hits and a stolen base for the Dodgers, who have won three of their past four following a three-game slide.
Lewis Brinson and Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants (65-69), who had a four-game winning streak halted. Brinson has three homers in the first two games of the series.
Anderson (14-3) picked up his first win since Aug. 7 after going 0-2 over his previous four starts. He allowed three runs and eight hits and struck out three without issuing a walk.
Chris Martin struck out two in a perfect eighth and Craig Kimbrel worked a flawless ninth for his 22nd save.
Jarlin Garcia (1-4), the second of five San Francisco pitchers, allowed five runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Brinson homered to left on Anderson's first pitch of the game before the Dodgers foiled San Francisco's bullpen-by-committee plan with three runs in the second.
John Brebbia pitched the first for the Giants before the left-handed Garcia entered in the second to face left-handed-hitting Muncy, who doubled to right. After Justin Turner walked, left-handed slugger Gallo smashed a 3-1 fastball over the wall in right-center to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.
Gallo cracked his bat with the 408-foot blast -- his fourth homer with Los Angeles and his 16th of the season.
In the third inning, Garcia served up a two-run homer to Muncy with two outs before being pulled.
San Francisco pulled within 5-3 in the sixth when Crawford hit a two-run homer just inside the right field foul pole. It was Crawford's eighth blast of the season.
Muncy led off the bottom of the inning with an opposite-field homer to left off Dominic Leone, his 18th homer of the year, as the Dodgers improved to 11-4 against the Giants this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.