Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in Minneapolis.
Byron Buxton had two hits and Carlos Correa reached base three times with a single and two walks for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in its past seven games.
Joe Ryan (9-5) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six. Jorge Lopez, despite allowing two hits, pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 21st save.
Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Salvador Perez, Michael Massey and Nicky Lopez each had two hits for Kansas City. Kris Bubic (2-7) took the loss after giving up four runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings.
Kansas City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Perez singled and scored on Pasquantino's eighth home run of the season, a 411-foot drive into the plaza in right field. It was the fifth homer in seven games for the reigning American League Player of the Week.
Minnesota cut it to 2-1 in the second. Jorge Polanco led off with a single, advanced to second on a single by Nick Gordon and scored one out later on a single by Kepler.
The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Luis Arraez and Correa began the rally with back-to-back singles, and one out later, Miranda singled home Arraez. Polanco then drove in Correa with what would prove to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly.
Minnesota extended its lead in the sixth. Kepler hit a double that one-hopped the wall in right and scored on a single by Gary Sanchez.
The Royals got the tying run on base in the ninth when Ryan O'Hearn led off with a double and went to third one out later on a single by Nicky Lopez. But Jorge Lopez then induced MJ Melendez to ground into a game ending 3-6-3 double play.
