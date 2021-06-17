An injury to former featherweight champion Max Holloway has reportedly forced a postponement of next month's scheduled UFC on ESPN 26 main event bout with Yair Rodriguez.
ESPN Deportes reported the news Thursday, although the exact nature of Holloway's injury is unknown.
The fight between Holloway (22-6 MMA, 18-6 UFC) and Rodriguez (13-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) was supposed to happen on July 17 at a venue still to be determined. It will be rescheduled to a later date, per the report.
Holloway, 29, of Hawaii, lost the featherweight title to current champion Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019. He lost a July 2020 rematch with Volkanovski in a split decision but rebounded with a unanimous decision win on Jan. 16, 2021 against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC.
Rodriguez, 28, of Mexico, has not fought since winning by unanimous decision against Jeremy Stephens on Oct. 18, 2019 at UFC on ESPN 6.
--Field Level Media
