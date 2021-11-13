Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A bloodied and swollen Max Holloway outlasted Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight slugfest Saturday, taking the bout by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Rodriguez's battered face also told the story of the epic main event, won by Holloway 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.
Holloway held on in the fifth despite an elbow that opened a cut.
"If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best -- and the best is 'Blessed,' baby," Holloway said.
The pair combined to land 389 significant strikes, the third most in one fight in UFC history, according to ESPN. Holloway landed 251 total strikes to Rodriguez's 186.
"Max is an amazing fighter," Rodriguez said. "He has a lot of experience. He's done an amazing job. I have nothing to do but accept (the loss)."
The duo earned plaudits from UFC president Dana White, too.
"Insane," White said. "It was one of the best fights I've ever seen."
In the lead-up fight, Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Ben Rothwell by TKO 32 seconds into the first round of their heavyweight bout. Rogerio de Lima improved to 19-8-1.
Saturday's other winners included Felicia Spencer, Khaos Williams and Song Yadong.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.