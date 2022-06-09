Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and outfielders Michael Harris II Adam Duvall and Ronald Acuna Jr. (left to right) react after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Travis Swaggerty (50) catches a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) jumps over Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Travis Swaggerty (50) after making a throw during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) blocks a low pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) blocks a low pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sxth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) react after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) react after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Yu Chang (6) turns a double play against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) singles to drive in a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) singles against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) gets to second base before scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) scores a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) tries to dive to catch a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) tries to dive to catch a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) tries to dive to catch a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) (not shown) during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) gets caught and tagged out in a rundown by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after getting picked off of first base during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) gets in a rundown with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after getting picked off of first base during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) gets caught and tagged out in a rundown by Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after getting picked off of first base during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) picks Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) (not shown) off of first base during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper and outfielders Michael Harris II Adam Duvall and Ronald Acuna Jr. (left to right) react after the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Max Fried pitched six strong innings and earned his sixth straight victory on Thursday as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 and extended their winning streak to eight games.
Fried (6-2) allowed one run on eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The southpaw has allowed two runs over the last 20 innings in his three most recent three starts.
Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen each threw a scoreless inning to finish the game, combining to strike out five of the nine batters they faced. Jansen fanned two and earned his 16th save.
Atlanta has its first eight-game winning streak since winning nine straight from Aug. 13-22, 2021. The Braves are 12-4 over their past 16 games and are four games over .500 for the first time this season. The Pirates have lost three in a row.
Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker (0-6) pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits, walked two and struck out seven. Brubaker retired 12 straight hitters until giving up a two-out single to rookie Michael Harris II in the seventh. His last victory came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 24, 2021.
Atlanta scored a run in the second when Travis d'Arnaud walked to start the inning and scored on Adam Duvall's two-out single.
The Braves added two runs in the third inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch, stole second base, his 11th theft, and scored on Dansby Swanson's single to right. d'Arnaud drove Swansby home with his 10th double of the season.
The Pirates got on the board in the fourth inning when Jack Suwinski hit a solo homer. It was his eighth home run, tying him for the most by a rookie in the major leagues, and extending his hitting streak to eight games.
The homer was Suwinski's second in as many days and this third in five games.
Pittsburgh's Travis Swaggerty got his first major league hit, an infield single in the fifth inning.
