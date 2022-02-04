An issue with one of the rims caused a 45-minute delay in the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

After Luka Doncic made a 3-pointer, he pointed to the referees that the rim appeared to be crooked. A new basket and backboard were brought in with 6:03 left in the opening period.

Following a 40-minute stoppage, the teams received five minutes to warm up before the game resumed.

When play was halted, the 76ers led the Mavericks 19-17.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.