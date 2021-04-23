Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis exited Dallas' Thursday road game against the Los Angeles Lakers with 2:32 left in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle.

The team subsequently announced that he wouldn't return to the game.

Porzingis scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in 29 minutes as he played in games on back-to-back days for only the fourth time this season.

Porzingis has played in 39 of Dallas' 58 games this season, and he is averaging 20.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.

