The Dallas Mavericks have waived 2020 draft pick Tyrell Terry.
The 21-year-old point guard was the first pick of the second round (31st overall) out of Stanford.
Terry appeared in 11 games during his 2020-21 rookie season, totaling 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 56 minutes.
Under the terms of his rookie contract, he is guaranteed $1.5 million this season and $1.8 million in 2022-23.
The Mavericks also waived forward Feron Hunt and guard Carlik Jones on Friday, trimming the roster to 17 players as they move toward Thursday's season opener at the Atlanta Hawks.
--Field Level Media
