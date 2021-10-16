The Dallas Mavericks have waived 2020 draft pick Tyrell Terry.

The 21-year-old point guard was the first pick of the second round (31st overall) out of Stanford.

Terry appeared in 11 games during his 2020-21 rookie season, totaling 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in 56 minutes.

Under the terms of his rookie contract, he is guaranteed $1.5 million this season and $1.8 million in 2022-23.

The Mavericks also waived forward Feron Hunt and guard Carlik Jones on Friday, trimming the roster to 17 players as they move toward Thursday's season opener at the Atlanta Hawks.

--Field Level Media

