Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will have his No. 41 jersey retired when Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5.
The ceremony will take place after the game between the Mavericks and the Stephen Curry-led Warriors.
Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star during 21 seasons with Dallas. He also led the franchise to its lone NBA title in 2011.
Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA history with 31,560 career points. He was league MVP for the 2006-07 season and played for Dallas from 1998-2019.
Nowitzki, now 43, will be the fourth player to have his jersey retired by the Mavericks. The others are guards Rolando Blackman (22), Brad Davis (15) and Derek Harper (12).
Current Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was a teammate of Nowitzki on the NBA title team.
--Field Level Media
