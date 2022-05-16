Dallas and Luka Doncic bucked the NBA championship favorite Phoenix Suns from the playoffs and threw the odds to win the title into a free-for-all.

The Mavericks ousted the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, eliminating the +200 favorites from the field and tilting the title picture on its ear.

The Golden State Warriors draw Dallas next and emerged as the new favorites for the title at +130.

Boston is +200 after the Celtics eliminated the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics were +700 to win the NBA title at DraftKings prior to Sunday night's Western Conference chaos.

Golden State is the heavy favorite for several books. After opening the season at +1200, the Warriors are +120 to win the title at FanDuel and BetMGM and +135 at DraftKings, PointsBet and BetRivers.

The Miami Heat, +3500 before the season, are now +420 at FanDuel and third behind the Celtics and Warriors. DraftKings slotted the Heat at +475 compared to +400 at PointsBet.

Doncic and the Mavs remain underdogs at +650 at BetMGM, PointsBet and FanDuel. They are +550 at DraftKings.

--Field Level Media

