Dallas and Luka Doncic bucked the NBA championship favorite Phoenix Suns from the playoffs and threw the odds to win the title into a free-for-all.
The Mavericks ousted the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, eliminating the +200 favorites from the field and tilting the title picture on its ear.
The Golden State Warriors draw Dallas next and emerged as the new favorites for the title at +130.
Boston is +200 after the Celtics eliminated the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics were +700 to win the NBA title at DraftKings prior to Sunday night's Western Conference chaos.
Golden State is the heavy favorite for several books. After opening the season at +1200, the Warriors are +120 to win the title at FanDuel and BetMGM and +135 at DraftKings, PointsBet and BetRivers.
The Miami Heat, +3500 before the season, are now +420 at FanDuel and third behind the Celtics and Warriors. DraftKings slotted the Heat at +475 compared to +400 at PointsBet.
Doncic and the Mavs remain underdogs at +650 at BetMGM, PointsBet and FanDuel. They are +550 at DraftKings.
--Field Level Media
