Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with guard Josh Green (8) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (32) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a no look pass during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) tips in the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) look on during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches his team during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and center Clint Capela (15) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waits for play to resume against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss (32) and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a jump shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Despite being limited to 28 minutes because of foul trouble, Luka Doncic recorded his 45th career triple-double and led the Dallas Mavericks to a 103-94 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Doncic picked up his fifth personal foul at 11:07 in the third quarter and did not return until 9:02 left in the game. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season and second of his career against Atlanta.
The Mavericks also got 22 points from Reggie Bullock, who had six 3s, and 22 points from Jalen Brunson, who missed time after earning his fifth foul at 6:21 in the third quarter. The Mavs made 16 3-pointers, 11 more than Atlanta.
The Mavs broke open a two-point game with a 12-2 run that put the game away, turning an 88-86 game to a 100-88 runaway. Back-to-back 3s by Brunson and Bullock at the end of that spurt sealed the outcome.
The two teams split their two regular-season games. Dallas has won four straight meetings with the Hawks on its home court.
Doncic got the best of Atlanta rival Trae Young. He scored 17 points, but was 0-for-6 on 3s, and had 11 assists. Atlanta’s John Collins scored 22 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds. De’Andre Hunter scored 14.
Dallas led by as many as nine points in the first half and had a 54-50 advantage at halftime. Doncic had 14 points at the break, but was called for his fourth personal, an offensive foul with 44 seconds left.
Brunson led the Mavs with 17 at the half, including a short jumper with 1.6 seconds left. Atlanta rode Collins for 12 points and 10 rebounds at the break, with Young scoring only six.
Dallas played without Maxi Kleber, who missed his second straight game with left knee effusion.
Atlanta returns home to play Indiana on Tuesday. Dallas continues its six-game homestand on Tuesday against Detroit.
