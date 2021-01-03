Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic missed Sunday night's road game against the Chicago Bulls due to a bruised left quadriceps.

Doncic, 21, also is in jeopardy of sitting out Monday's road game against the Houston Rockets.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said prior to Sunday's game. "We don't think this is a long-term thing, but we'll just have to see how he feels when he gets up tomorrow and if tomorrow is going to be a possibility or not."

Doncic is averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists through five games. Last season, he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 61 games.

--Field Level Media

