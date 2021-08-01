The Dallas Mavericks on Sunday picked up the team option on center Willie Cauley-Stein.
The option is worth $4.1 million, the same salary that Cauley-Stein made in 2020-21.
The 27-year-old Cauley-Stein averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 53 games (16 starts) for Dallas last season.
Cauley-Stein has career averages of 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 402 games (253 starts) over six NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.