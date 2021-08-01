The Dallas Mavericks on Sunday picked up the team option on center Willie Cauley-Stein.

The option is worth $4.1 million, the same salary that Cauley-Stein made in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old Cauley-Stein averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 53 games (16 starts) for Dallas last season.

Cauley-Stein has career averages of 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 402 games (253 starts) over six NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.

