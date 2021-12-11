Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with ankle soreness.

Doncic, 22, missed three games last month after spraining the ankle on Nov. 15. He turned the ankle in Friday night's 106-93 loss to the Indiana Pacers but gutted it out.

"I probably shouldn't have played the fourth (quarter)," said Doncic, who registered 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists .

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 21 games this season.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in games Doncic hasn't played. He's a two-time All-Star.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.