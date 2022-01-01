Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic cleared the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and forward Maxi Kleber also cleared the protocol. The Mavericks removed all three players from their injury report.
Doncic missed the past 10 games -- the first five due to an ankle injury and the last five due to the COVID-19 protocol. He last played on Dec. 10 and the Mavericks went 5-5 without him.
Doncic, 22, is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 21 games this season.
Hardaway and Kleber will both return after six-game absences. Hardaway is averaging 14.9 points in 29 games while Kleber is averaging 7.3 points in 20 games.
The Mavericks have five players still in the protocol: Trey Burke, Brandon Knight, Boban Marjanovic, JaQuori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas.
Also, guard Frank Ntilikina (thigh) is listed as questionable.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.