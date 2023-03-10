Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic will sit out Saturday's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to his left thigh injury.
Dallas coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Doncic wouldn't be on the trip.
"He's day to day," Kidd said. "We'll see how he feels."
Doncic injured the thigh during Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Doncic, 24, is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists this season.
Dallas shooting guard Kyrie Irving missed practice Friday and it isn't yet known if he will play in Saturday's game.
"Ky was out, excused absence, personal reasons," Kidd said. "Hopefully he will be able to join us in Memphis."
Irving, 30, is averaging 27.5 points in 11 games since the Mavericks acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets.
--Field Level Media
