Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been ruled out for Saturday's game against the host New Orleans Pelicans.
Doncic is dealing with an illness, however coach Rick Carlisle noted that it's "non-COVID related." Carlisle also told reporters that Doncic was sent back to the hotel to rest.
Doncic, 22, sat out Dallas' 109-94 setback to the Indiana Pacers on Friday due to back stiffness. The two-time All-Star averages team-best totals in points (28.6) and assists (9.1) to go along with 8.3 rebounds.
Porzingis, 25, erupted for 31 points and a season-high 18 rebounds while playing a team-high 38 minutes against the Pacers. He is sitting out Saturday's game to tend to an ailing knee.
Porzingis averages 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds this season.
