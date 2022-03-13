Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the host Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks cited personal reasons for the absence of Bullock, who recently played his way into the starting lineup.

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) are questionable for the contest.

Bullock, 30, is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 57 games this season.

--Field Level Media

