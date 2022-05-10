Mauricio Dubon went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf had two hits and two runs each, and the host San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Monday night.
Carlos Rodon (4-1) struck out 12 in six strong innings for the Giants, who have won three in a row.
Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe had three hits apiece for Colorado.
San Francisco jumped out to the early lead against Austin Gomber (2-3). Slater led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple to left field and scored on Dubon's sacrifice fly.
The Giants added to the lead in the third inning on Dubon's two-run homer, his second of the season, to make it 3-0.
The Rockies rallied in the fifth. Brendan Rodgers led off with a single and Iglesias singled to put runners on first and second. Joe drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Yonathan Daza laced a single to left to drive in a pair and cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Giants answered in the sixth. Dubon led off with a single and took third on Wilmer Flores' one-out single. Robert Stephenson relieved Gomber and gave up an RBI single to Ruf. A wild pitch and a throwing error brought home another run, and Thairo Estrada's single moved Ruf to third.
That closed the books on Gomber, who allowed five runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. San Francisco finished the rally when Ruf scored on Joc Pederson's sacrifice fly.
The Giants put it away in the eighth inning. Ruf led off with a single, went to third on a fielder's choice by Brandon Crawford and scored on a sacrifice fly. Crawford moved to second on a walk and then scored on Luis Gonzalez's single.
The Rockies rallied with three runs in the ninth but still absorbed their third defeat in four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.