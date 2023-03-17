Mattias Janmark scored two goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard recorded two assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.
The Oilers (38-23-8, 84 points) are in third place in the Pacific Division, with this victory helping their chances at solidifying a playoff spot. They are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.
Warren Foegele scored Edmonton's other goal.
Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots. Skinner has emerged as Edmonton's first-choice starter in net, with a 6-1-0 record and .913 save percentage in his last seven games.
Dallas (37-19-13, 87 points) lost its second consecutive game, missing another chance to extend its lead atop the Central Division. The Stars are one point ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wild.
Wyatt Johnston scored the Stars' only goal. Miro Heiskanen tallied an assist, giving Heiskanen 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during an eight-game points streak.
The Oilers' struggling penalty-kill unit had a standout night, denying the Stars on all three of Dallas' power-play chances. Edmonton also scored its league-leading 13th short-handed goal, set up by a strong defensive play by Vincent Desharnais.
At 15:54 of the first period, Desharnais cleared away a dangerous loose puck in front of Edmonton's net, which sprung McDavid down the ice on the counterattack. The star forward then found Janmark, who finished for his second short-handed marker of the season.
Of Janmark's eight goals this season, four have come in two games against the Stars.
Johnston put Dallas on the board 9:49 into the third period to cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1. Less than 90 seconds later, McDavid stifled the Stars' hopes of a comeback with a power-play tally.
McDavid leads the NHL in goals (57), assists (74) and points (131). McDavid's 131 points are the most scored by any player since the 1995-96 season.
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 26 of 29 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.