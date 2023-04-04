Matt Vierling had four hits, including a two-run home run in the 11th inning, to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 7-6 win over the host Houston Astros on Monday.
Vierling broke a 5-5 tie with a blast to center off Houston reliever Hector Neris (0-1).
The Astros scored a run in the bottom of the 11th on a fielder's choice groundout by Yordan Alvarez, but Detroit reliever Garrett Hill got Jose Abreu to pop out to end the game with a runner on first. It was Hill's first save of the season. Trey Wingenter (1-0) earned the win.
Detroit led 5-4 going into the ninth but Houston rallied. Alex Bregman reached on a one-out single off Detroit closer Alex Lange. Alvarez then hit a ground ball directly to Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who quickly touched first to retire Alvarez.
But Torkelson's throw to second in an attempt to double up Bregman and end the game hit Bregman in his back, allowing him to reach second with two outs. Abreu followed with a game-tying double off the wall in left that was just beyond the reach of Detroit left fielder Austin Meadows.
Trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Astros scored four times.
Jeremy Pena drove in one run on a fielder's choice, and Alvarez blasted a three-run homer to right-center field off Detroit reliever Jose Cisnero to tie the game.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead on Eric Haase's two-out single to right with the bases loaded.
Detroit added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Javier Baez and a walk with the bases loaded by Torkelson.
Matthew Boyd started for the Tigers, allowing two hits, two runs, walking three and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings. Mason Englert threw three scoreless innings of relief for Detroit.
Hunter Brown got the start for Houston, allowing six hits, four runs, striking out five and walking three in 4 2/3 innings.
