Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and center Matt Hennessy (61) celebrate after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series aame at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts in the second half during an NFL International Series game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gestures in the third quarter against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series aame at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) in the second half during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) makes a catch in the first half against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith (85) congratulates Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to hand off the ball in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball in the fourtth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs with the ball past New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (21) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) drops back to pass against the New York Jets in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith (85) is tackled by New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (21) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) celebrates with tight end Ryan Griffin (86) after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) tackles New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) is tackled by New York Jets defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) in the second half during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Fans enter the stadium prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead (4) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) attempts to catch a pass in the third quarter as New York Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35) defend during an NFL International Series aame at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons defeated the Jets 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) congratulates Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Atlanta Falconsat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown in the first half against theNew York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) is tackled by New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (21) in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; The coin is flipped prior to the start to the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is pressured in the first half by New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) bobbles a snap in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of a flyover during the playing of the United States national anthem before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of the playing of the United States national anthem before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball on the NFL Shield logo in the first quarter during an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of the playing of the United States national anthem before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view of an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith (85) is tackled by New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (21) in the first quarter during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; The NFL Shield logo is seen during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; The logos of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are seen during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general overall view as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball on the NFL Shield logo in the first quarter during an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Richie Hopkins (left) and Ed Hopikins pose during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Fans arrive before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Fans pose during tailgate festivities before an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the ball before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; The NFL Shield logo is seen during an NFL International Series Game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Fans gather prior to the start of a game with Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; The logos of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons are seen during an NFL International Series Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A New York Jets fan awaits the start of a game featuring the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before an NFL International Series Game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports