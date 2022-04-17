Matt Brash was effectively wild over 5 1/3 innings to earn his first major league victory as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Houston Astros 7-2 Sunday afternoon.
Ty France hit a three-run home run for the Mariners as they won the rubber match in the three-game series.
Brash (1-1), a right-hander, allowed only two hits and two runs -- both coming in the sixth -- but walked six while striking out five. He was helped by his defense, which turned double plays in each of the first four innings, all after Brash issued a base on balls.
Trailing 6-0 in the sixth, Houston's first hit came on a one-out liner to center by Jose Altuve. Michael Brantley followed with a two-run shot to right field on a 2-2 count. After a walk to Alex Bregman, Brash was replaced by Paul Sewald, who struck out the next two batters.
The Mariners, who were shut out 4-0 Saturday, got on the board in the first inning Sunday against Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy (1-1). With one out, France reached on an infield single and, an out later, Eugenio Suarez hit a run-scoring double to right-center field.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Luis Torrens lined a single off the glove of third baseman Bregman, then Jarred Kelenic grounded a single off first baseman Yuli Gurriel's mitt. An out later, Julio Rodriguez and Adam Frazier lined run-scoring singles to center to make it 3-0.
Following a Houston mound visit, France belted a three-run shot to center to double Seattle's advantage.
After the Astros pulled within 6-2, the Mariners tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth. Kelenic greeted reliever Ronel Blanco with a double to left and Abraham Toro, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Houston last season, followed with a run-scoring double to right.
Urquidy went four innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.