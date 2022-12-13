Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett said Tuesday that he is skipping the school's bowl game and entering the NFL draft.
Jarrett, who will miss the Mayo Bowl against No. 23 North Carolina State on Dec. 30, had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons with the Terrapins.
"After much consideration I have decided to enter my name into the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you to everyone that has helped me along my journey," Jarrett said on Twitter.
Jarrett caught 62 passes for 829 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 but his numbers dropped to 40, 471 and three in 11 games this season.
Jarrett said during a press conference on Tuesday that he missed the regular-season finale against Rutgers due to a hyperextended knee.
"It was a little swelling," Jarrett said. "I think I could have (played), but I would have had to brace it up. But it was Rutgers. They didn't need me. Sorry, Rutgers."
--Field Level Media
