Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Darryl Jones (21) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Darryl Jones (21) scores a touchdown after a catch during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) celebrates his touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) scores a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Dante Trader (20) and defensive back Beau Brade (25) defend in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (right) hands the ball off to running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) rolls out in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) and defensive back Tarheeb Still (12) celebrates in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) hits Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) while throwing a pass in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) looks to pass in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Norell Pollard (3) looks on in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) throws a pass as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Demeioun Robinson (4) defends in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (left) runs the ball as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Gereme Spraggins (21) pursues in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; A detailed view of the New York Yankees logo on the helmet of a Virginia Tech Hokies player in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Armani Chatman (27) celebrates after a tackle against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Chance Black (28) returns a kickoff in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (34) celebrates a sack on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (not pictured) with defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins punt returner Tarheeb Still (12) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins punt returner Tarheeb Still (12) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins punt returner Tarheeb Still (right) celebrates his punt return touchdown with wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (left) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) hands the ball off to running back Raheem Blackshear (5) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) runs the ball as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies interim head coach J.C. Price looks on during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) defends during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Brian Cobbs (15) runs with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; A general view of the field and main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium before the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Maryland Terrapins. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns as Maryland handily routed Virginia Tech 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Tagovailoa completed 20 of 24 passes for a season-best 83.3 completion percentage. Tagovailoa also rushed four times for 42 yards, as the Terrapins (7-6) won their first bowl game since 2010.
For Virginia Tech (6-7), the loss brought an end to J.C. Price's short tenure as interim head coach. Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is set to take the reins after the Hokies dismissed Justin Fuente last month.
The Terrapins outgained Virginia Tech 481 to 259. Daryl Jones caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland.
The Terps began the scoring with a bang in the first quarter, as Tarheeb Still ran a punt back 92 yards for the game's first touchdown. It was the first career touchdown for the sophomore defensive back.
Virginia Tech punted five more times in the contest, but avoided kicking to Still, as he returned just one more punt for 2 yards.
Virginia Tech got on the board near the start of the second quarter with a 36-yard field goal from John Parker Romo, but Maryland struck back quickly on its next possession, as Tagovailoa found Jones for a 70-yard touchdown strike with 9:13 left in the half.
Maryland's Antwaine Littleton and Virginia Tech's Connor Blumrick then exchanged short rushing touchdowns, and the Terps went ahead 24-10 at halftime on a 44-yard field goal from Joseph Petrino.
Virginia Tech never scored again as Maryland pulled away with 30 second-half points.
Blumrick finished with 110 yards passing and 11 yards rushing.
Maryland piled up 207 rushing yards on 28 carries. In addition to Littleton, Colby McDonald and Roman Hemby also scored rushing touchdowns.
The Terps' defense was led by Ruben Hyppolite II, who racked up 12 tackles. Nick Cross and Demeioun Robinson each tallied sacks on the Hokies' Blumrick and Tahj Bullock.
