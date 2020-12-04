The Maryland-James Madison men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., was canceled Friday due to a COVID-19 case within the Dukes program.
Maryland (4-0) has now had four cancellations within the past week due to COVID-19 cases involving the potential opponents.
A Dec. 1 game against Monmouth was scrapped, and Towson was lined up as a replacement, but then the second matchup also was called off.
The Terrapins had a scheduled Friday game with George Mason canceled due to the virus, but they replaced that contest with a matchup against Saint Peter's on Friday, which ended in a 90-57 victory for Maryland.
Maryland has not had a positive case since an outbreak in late August and early September.
Barring another surprise cancelation, the Terrapins will travel to Clemson (3-0) on Wednesday, while James Madison (2-1) are due to host Old Dominion (2-1) on Monday.
--Field Level Media
