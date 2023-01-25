Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Donta Scott added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland rolled to a 73-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday in College Park, Md.
Julian Reese scored 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting and Hakim Hart added 13 points and eight assists as Maryland (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) avenged a loss at Wisconsin on Dec. 6.
The Terrapins also continued to play to form in the conference, where they are 4-0 at home and 0-5 on the road.
Maryland made its first eight shots of the second half to take a 49-36 lead. From there, Wisconsin never got the deficit inside eight points.
In losing for the fifth time in their last six games, the Badgers (12-7, 4-5) got a career-high 19 points from freshman Connor Essegian and 13 points from Tyler Wahl.
The Badgers were without starting guard Max Klesmit for the second straight game. He took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin's win last week over Penn State and missed Monday's loss at Northwestern.
Maryland's surge at the start of the second half included two slam-dunks by Reese, two driving buckets by Hart and a 3-pointer by Young.
Young also had eight rebounds and five assists. The Charlotte transfer closed his night with a jumper off a backdoor cut and feed from Hart, which put Maryland up 68-51 with 4:03 left.
Maryland made 56 percent of its shots from the floor and out-rebounded Wisconsin 32-22. The Terps also enjoyed a 38-22 edge on points in the paint and outscored the Badgers in transition 7-0.
In a fast-paced first half in which the teams combined to shoot just five free throws, both teams came out hot. During one stretch they combined to make 11 straight shots.
After Maryland went ice cold, failing to score from the floor for a 7:28 stretch, the Terps emerged with a 12-point run, opened and closed with baskets in the paint by Reese.
Maryland grabbed the biggest lead of the half for either team, 32-23, with just over two minutes left.
A layup by Wahl and a 3-pointer by Steven Crowl (11 points) drew Wisconsin close heading into the break at 32-28.
