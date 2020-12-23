Marvin Lewis interviewed for the Houston Texans' head-coaching position, the team announced Wednesday.
Lewis has plenty of experience, having coached the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-18. His Cincinnati tenure included a 131-122-3 regular-season record that included seven playoff appearances.
The regular-season success did not translate to the postseason, however. Lewis posted an 0-7 record in the playoffs.
Lewis, 62, is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State. He joined Herm Edwards' Sun Devils staff last year as a special adviser before taking his current role this year.
Before taking over as the Bengals' head coach, Lewis had experience as an assistant coach at four colleges and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington in the NFL.
Houston fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign. The Texans have been playing under interim head coach Romeo Crennel, who has posted a 4-6 record since O'Brien's departure.
