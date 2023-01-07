Kam Jones scored 17 points and Oso Ighodaro added 14 as Marquette pulled away in the second half for a 95-73 victory over visiting Georgetown on Saturday in Milwaukee, extending the Hoyas' Big East-record losing streak to 26 games.
Marquette (13-4, 5-1 Big East), which won its fourth straight, took control with a 17-2 run midway through the second half, pushing the lead to 73-55 on a 3-pointer by Chase Ross with 8:40 remaining.
Georgetown (5-12, 0-6 Big East) has not won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66 on March 2, 2021. The Hoyas were 0-19 last season in the Big East.
Jones, who was 0-for-4 from deep in the first half, hit consecutive 3-pointers to put Marquette in front 45-38 with just over 18 minutes left.
Tyler Kolek, third in Division 1 with 7.6 assists per game, dished out a career-high 15 assists for the Golden Eagles. Stevie Mitchell added 12 points and Ross 10 for Marquette, which has won 5 of the last 6 against the Hoyas.
Marquette, which trailed 36-34 at the break, made 24 of 35 shots in the 61-point second half, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range.
Primo Spears had 18 points and Jordan Riley and Wayne Bristol Jr. added 16 apiece for the Hoyas, who were without second-leading scorer Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone, out with injuries.
Spears' jumper from the top at the buzzer put Georgetown in front 36-34 at the half.
The Golden Eagles scored 26 first-half points, to offset 2-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc. Marquette also got 11 points off 10 Georgetown turnovers.
Georgetown hit 8 of its first 13 shots for an early 21-14 lead, but Marquette answered with a 7-0 run, pulling even on Mitchell's 3-pointer from the right corner.
